Motorist smashes into house and drives off with front door in car windscreen

CREDIT: WYP Roads Policing Unit Twitter

A motorist crashed into another vehicle before smashing into the front porch of a house and driving off with the door wedged in the windscreen and roof.

ACCORDING to WYP Roads Policing Unit, the 18-year-old motorist travelled for several metres after the crash in Ashworth Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, on Friday night (November 20).

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with head injuries, but is not thought to be in a serious condition.

He was arrested on suspicion of being “unfit through drink/drugs”, said the police.

