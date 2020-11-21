Mojacar signs up to Plan Almeria

MOJACAR town hall is currently working on five new projects.

These are financed by the Diputacion provincial council’s Coopera programme, which is available to municipalities throughout the province.

Mojacar’s undertakings comprise resurfacing and repairing the steps in Calle Sal si Podemos, repairing pedestrian paths and walkways in the Parque Comercial as well as improvements to paving in Plaza Rey Alabez and the La Mata paddle-tennis courts.

Work on all these projects should be completed before the end of the year, with the cost covered by a €60,000 assignment from the Coopera programme.

The Diputacion has also given the go-ahead to Mojacar’s applications for further subsidies from the Cerca and Acelera progammes.

Mojacar is in line to receive €12,000 from Programa Cerca, which offers financial support to municipalities that are facing added expenses derived from the Covid crisis, owing to the need to acquire PPE equipment and carry out large-scale disinfection.

The town hall has also applied for a €40,000 allocation which would be used for road safety initiatives to improve accessibility and remove architectural barriers.

This would involve modifying pavements and pedestrian crossings, with special focus on assisting those with reduced mobility.

