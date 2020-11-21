MILAN City Council has approved a regulation to improve the quality of air, which amongst other measures, bans outdoor smoking from January 1, 2021.

-- Advertisement --



The Italian city has declared war on smoking and from January 1, parks, stadiums, cemeteries, bus stops and other outdoor spaces will have to be smoke-free as smoking outdoors within 10 metres of another person will be banned.

Smoking will only be allowed in certain isolated areas, and from January 1, 2025, the city council announced the measure will be extended to all outdoor public areas.

Also banned is the installation of diesel or biomass systems for heating buildings. From October 2022, diesel fuels will be banned from existing heaters and the following year, firewood in ovens in Milanese pizzerias will have to be Class A1 to verify its environmental quality. The aim is to improve the environmental quality of the city and protect citizens, especially minors, from active and passive smoking.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Milan bans outdoor smoking”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.