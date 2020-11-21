Eight dead and more than 30 wounded in Kabul rocket attack

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Eight dead and more than 30 wounded in Kabul rocket attack
CREDIT: Twitter

At least eight people have died and more than 30 wounded after a barrage of rockets hit residential areas of Kabul.

AFGHAN officals have confirmed a dozen rockets were fired from a vehicle in central and north Kabul just before 9am (04:30 GMT) on Saturday, November 21.

-- Advertisement --

The Taliban has denied being responsible for the attack which occurred hours before a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Taliban negotiators in an effort to resume peace talks.

The outgoing Trump administration revealed plans to withdraw 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January this week, sparking fears the Afghan government will not be able to handle a resurgent Taliban and other militants.

Video posted on social media showed adults and children running in panic amid explosions.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eight dead and more than 30 wounded in Kabul rocket attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLong-lost Bob Dylan ‘trove’ sells at auction for €420,000
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here