Eight dead and more than 30 wounded in Kabul rocket attack

At least eight people have died and more than 30 wounded after a barrage of rockets hit residential areas of Kabul.

AFGHAN officals have confirmed a dozen rockets were fired from a vehicle in central and north Kabul just before 9am (04:30 GMT) on Saturday, November 21.

The Taliban has denied being responsible for the attack which occurred hours before a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Taliban negotiators in an effort to resume peace talks.

The outgoing Trump administration revealed plans to withdraw 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January this week, sparking fears the Afghan government will not be able to handle a resurgent Taliban and other militants.

Video posted on social media showed adults and children running in panic amid explosions.

8 killed & 31 injured in today’s attack in #Kabul, officials say.

Rockets were fired from this mini truck from one part to another part of the city. How was a loaded truck able to enter Kabul? Or was it prepared in a home inside the city?

Never ending bloodshed in #Afghanistan! pic.twitter.com/JSXGXqsyVk — Malali Bashir (@MalaliBashir) November 21, 2020

