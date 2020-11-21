Covid Crazy? Cuomo to receive an EMMY for Covid performance

COVID Crazy? Gov. Cuomo of New York to receive an EMMY for Covid performance



It may seem like the world has gone Covid crazy, but things are about to get a little bit stranger as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to soon receive an International EMMY award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo provided daily updates on the pandemic to New Yorkers, most of whom applauded him for his direct, honest commentary. Because of coronavirus restrictions, the EMMY awards are to be held virtually this year; but, nonetheless, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is nominated for his entertainment value in delivering Covid-19 updates.

International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said Cuomo is being honoured with the academy’s Founders Award for using his briefings to inform and calm the public.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” he said. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

