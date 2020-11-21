Birds poisoned in Costa del Sol urbanisation

HUNDREDS of birds poisoned in urbanisation in Costa del Sol’s Vélez-Málaga



The Rincón de la Victoria Environmental Centre has denounced the possible poisoning of more than a hundred birds next to an urbanisation in Valle Niza in Vélez-Málaga. José Carlos Cañas, president of the Natural Protection Service branch (Seprona) of the Guardia Civil confirmed that several doves, turtle doves and other similar birds were found dead in a residential are near the Castillo del Marqués Hospitality School.

Cañas explained: “They brought us a significant amount of dead birds and they also attached quite a few photographs of the area showing the state in which they had been found. We did the necropsy on the birds and the result that came out is that before they died they were in good health, they did not appear to have any other problem. However, we detected something on the tongue of the birds, and there was a lesion between the larynx and the pharynx, and this is what indicates their poisoning.”

The Rincón de la Victoria Environmental Centre confirmed that the Guardia Civil are currently investigating the suspected poisonings.

