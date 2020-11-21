AN Alleged Sex Attack On El Hornillo Beach In Almayate, ended with a Polish man having to be rescued from the sea.



The police had to rescue a 26-year-old Polish man from the sea, off El Hornillo Beach in Almayate, last Sunday, November 15, after he ran into the water to escape from the police after he had allegedly committed a sex attack on a woman on the beach.

Reports from eye-witnesses said the man came naked out of the sea and was following the victim along the beach, before trying to molest her, right there in broad daylight.

It is reported that after a brief struggle, the woman managed to break free and ran to a beach bar nearby to seek help and to call the police and report the incident.

When the police officers arrived, the man, realising they had come to speak with him about the attack, ran out into the sea and swam out approximately 1.5km, ending up clinging to a buoy for almost 2 hours, with the police using a boat to try to rescue him, until finally, suffering from hypothermia and fatigue, the Polish man allowed the officers to haul him up into their boat to safety, where he received some medical treatment, before being placed under arrest.

A 26-year-old Polish man is due to appear in the Vélez-Málaga court soon, on a charge of attempted sexual assault.

