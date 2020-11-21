Adra grants help small businesses

ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY small businesses and self-employed are to receive direct grants of €300 via the Plan Reactiva Adra.

Created to lessen the impact of temporary closures during the State of Alarm, the initiative has received the go-ahead from the Local Government Board and payments should soon be made.

Those receiving the grants are expected to maintain their business activities until December 31 at least, and they should display QuedateenAdra (Remain in Adra) posters promoting the town’s wide-ranging commercial offer.

“Practically all applications have been approved,” said Adra mayor, Manuel Cortes.

This is the first time that grants like these have been made available in the municipality and Cortes stressed that the town hall would continue to do everything within its power to contribute to easing the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Adra grants are compatible with other official subsidies, which on the part of the town hall include reductions and exemptions on the municipal fees and taxes usually paid by the hospitality industry, Cortes said.

The town hall wants to help relaunch Adra-based businesses so that they may remain open and at the same time provide employment, he added.

