A Pervert Admits To Having Sex With Chickens And His Pet Dog in Sickening Assaults.



Father of two, Shane Waters, aged 40, admitted in Burnley Crown Court to charges of sexually assaulting several chickens, on a farm in Accrington, Lancashire, after he was spotted in CCTV footage, sneaking into the premises late at night.

The depraved actions only came to light after the farmer entered the chicken shed, on September 19, 2020, and found several dead and injured birds, and contacted the RSPCA, after suspecting “something sexual” was the cause of the birds’ terrible injuries, with the resulting inspection of the farm’s CCTV, discovering Waters’ presence.

Waters was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with the supermarket stock checker already having a criminal record for previous abuse of horses. The court also placed an indefinite criminal behavior order on Waters, which bans him from ever keeping animals again.

When he was arrested on September 23, Shane Waters told the police officers, “I need help. I know what I have done. I just get these urges”, and during his police interrogation, he admitted to entering the farm on nine occasions, “but usually only had sex with one chicken”, although the court heard evidence that 15 chickens had been found dead.

During the hearing, Waters also pleaded guilty to having sex with his pet Great Dane, over a period of four months, saying the dog did not like it and growled and bit him.

Chief prosecutor, Barbara Webster, stated, “He did not like performing the act and said sorry to the chickens after”, adding, “This is not the person he wants to be. He is thoroughly disgusted by his behaviour”.

Anna Chestnut, in Waters’ defence, told the court her client hoped to rebuild his life upon his release from prison.

In his summing up, Judge Dodd said, “As I understand it, at least 15 chickens died as a result of your sordid sexual activity. Those who kept the chickens are understandably horrified and appalled by what you have done. I have no doubt anyone hearing the details of this case will be disgusted. Your conduct is distressing and truly worrying, particularly in light of your previous convictions”.

