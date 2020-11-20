Xylitol poisoning in dogs, be care with sugar-free products

Xylitol regularly found in sugar-free chewing gum, toothpaste, mouthwash, vitamin supplements and other sugar-free products. Xylitol can cause in the dog hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar levels) because the dog’s pancreas will confuse it will real sugar and makes it release more insulin. The insulin then removes the real sugar in the body, leading to plummeting blood sugar levels.

The clinical signs that may appear are: vomiting, disorientation, lethargy, collapse, seizures and tremors and coma.

The signs of poisoning can appear rapid or delayed, but you should never wait before seeking veterinary help; this can put your dog’s life at risk.

If you suspect that your dog has eaten something containing xylitol, you need to get them to the vets straight away because it can be absorbed into the blood stream rapidly. If the decrease in blood sugar levels is prevented or brought under control quickly, the prognosis is good but delays in veterinary intervention can cause further complications, irreversible damage and increase the likelihood of xylitol poisoning becoming fatal.

© Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen del Levante