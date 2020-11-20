Valencian restaurants want New Year’s Eve dinner at noon

VALENCIAN restaurants want New Year’s Eve dinner to be served at noon this year



The Hospitality Federation in Spain’s Valencia region has suggested that dinner on New Year’s Eve 2020 should be moved forward to noon so that the curfew that comes with lockdown restrictions doesn’t cut celebrations short.

Given the current limitations, and the possibility that the Generalitat will extend them in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hospitality Federation of Valencia (FEHV) is proposing a change from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Eve lunch.

The idea is, according to Manuel Espinar, president of the FEHV, that “people can celebrate the new year with their friends, a possibility that now with the curfew cannot be had at night.” The FEHV is asking that restaurants offer a special at noon, “at a time when other years the activity is less,” Espinar highlighted.

“We believe that people will accept it because at night they will not be able to do so,” explained Espinar, who also stressed that these celebrations will be held respecting all prevention and safety measures against the coronavirus.

