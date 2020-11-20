TOTAL UK consumer spending in 2020 is expected to fall by a staggering £183.6 billion (€202 billion), a 14.9 per cent drop over 2019, due to the Covid-19 induced lock downs, according to new research from Mintel’s flagship British Lifestyles report.

This equates to a drop in spending of around £6,600 (€7,250) per household – with the biggest decreases occurring in the transport, foodservice, and holiday industries.

-- Advertisement --



Consumer spending in these three categories will fall by £140 billion (€154 billion) in total, or just over £5,000 (€5,500) per household – representing around 77 per cent of the overall decline in consumer spending this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Unsurprisingly 2020 consumer spending in UK drops dramatically”.