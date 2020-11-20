UNCLE Goes To Buy Pizza After Allegedly Killing His 16-Year-Old Niece, in a horrendous sexually motivated attack.



Shane Mays, aged 30, was seen on CCTV entering Iceland and purchasing 4 pizzas, just hours after he allegedly killed his 16-year-old niece, Louise Smith, in a horrendous, sexually motivated attack,

Louise, an aspiring veterinary nurse, who had been living with Shane Mays and his wife CJ for the previous two weeks, was discovered on May 8, in Havant Thicket, only one and a half miles away from her home, with her skull smashed, and her body described in a report as “defiled and burned, in a cruel and brutal murder”, after an attack where Mays admitted he punched and attacked his niece, after he “lost his temper”, during an argument.

Mays, after killing his niece, had allegedly gone to his mother’s, where he was described as “hot and sweaty”, then he went straight home, only to discover his wife frantically calling Louise, and getting family members to help search for her, which is when he decided to go out to the shops, on what was VE Day.

In CCTV footage, Mays can be seen wearing a red t-shirt and walking calmly into Iceland, where he buys 4 pizzas, before going to Tesco’s, and then going home at about 5 pm, prompting chief prosecutor, James Newton-Price QC, to say during the trial at Winchester Crown Court, “He’s at home all those times his wife is phoning Louise to find out where she is, and obviously he didn’t want to tell her. So what he did, is go out and buy pizzas. He had with him four pizzas – he knew Louise was dead at this time”.

Newton Price continued, “The burned and decomposed state of Louise’s body was such that we cannot say exactly which of her multiple injuries caused her death, but it is clear that her killer lured or persuaded her to walk to a remote location where he attacked her. We say you can conclude that this was an act of unimaginable cruelty towards a vulnerable 16-year-old girl. The shattering of the bones and the structure of her face, including the complete detachment of her jawbone, indicates multiple blows to her head, and the most intimate part of her body was penetrated with breathtaking brutality.

There is background evidence that Louise was unhappy in the care of Mays and his wife, and that she, an adolescent, was drinking heavily in their flat on the night before she disappeared. Louise Smith was just 16. She was anxious, needy, mentally fragile, and vulnerable to the attention of a predatory man who was apparently flirting with her and living in the same small flat”.

CCTV footage was shown to the court of Louise walking side by side with Mays on May 7, the night before her death, to buy alcohol from a nearby shop just before 8 pm.

During the case, the court heard evidence from friends of Louise, who said she “hated” living with Mays and his wife CJ, and had sent out a desperate “help” message only 24 hours before her death along with a picture of her crying.

Mays claimed he did not set the body on fire, nor defile her, and he denied murdering Louise Smith but admitted to manslaughter.

_________________________________________________________________________

