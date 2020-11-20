“Unanimous support” for €400,000 aid for Motril’s commercial and hospitality sectors.

IT took just under a minute for the Motril municipal corporation to endorse the measures agreed by the local government to help the commercial and hospitality sector of Motril hit hardest by the pandemic.

Grants of up to €1,000 will be awarded to self-employed and SME’s which meet the criteria.

Mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, recalled that this “extraordinary and unprecedented council measure” has been launched “at the time when there is a legal and economic basis to carry it out”.

She said the aid will be granted before the end of the year.

