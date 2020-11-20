“Unanimous support” for €400,000 aid for Motril’s commercial and hospitality sectors

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Motril

“Unanimous support” for €400,000 aid for Motril’s commercial and hospitality sectors.

IT took just under a minute for the Motril municipal corporation to endorse the measures agreed by the local government to help the commercial and hospitality sector of Motril hit hardest by the pandemic.

Grants of up to €1,000 will be awarded to self-employed and SME’s which meet the criteria.

Mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, recalled that this “extraordinary and unprecedented council measure” has been launched “at the time when there is a legal and economic basis to carry it out”.

She said the aid will be granted before the end of the year.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

