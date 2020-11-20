Three women arrested after man, 25, stabbed to death

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Three women arrested after man, 25, stabbed to death
CREDIT: Metropolitan Police

Three women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in London.

POLICE were called to a house in Southwark at 11am on Tuesday, November 17, following reports a man had been stabbed.

-- Advertisement --

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, but despite the efforts of the emergency services, Richard Obi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday morning, November 20, three women, aged 58, 34 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody at a south London police station.


Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2504/17Nov.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three women arrested after man, 25, stabbed to death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleFord factory to close due to drop in demand
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here