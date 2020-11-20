Three women arrested after man, 25, stabbed to death

Three women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in London.

POLICE were called to a house in Southwark at 11am on Tuesday, November 17, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, but despite the efforts of the emergency services, Richard Obi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday morning, November 20, three women, aged 58, 34 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody at a south London police station.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2504/17Nov.

