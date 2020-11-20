Students in Madrid forced to study in casinos as “easier to access than libraries”

CREDIT: Twitter

Students in Madrid claim they are forced to study in casinos as they are “easier to access than libraries” which have tighter capacity restrictions.

THE group of young people, known as ‘Rebellion Madrid’, say they are studying in casinos and bookmakers in protest against the “severe restrictions” imposed on libraries.

They say “many libraries in Madrid do not even open, the hours are ridiculous and the appointment is inaccessible”.

“Do you know that in Madrid it is easier for a student to access a bookmaker than a library?” They claim on their Twitter profile, adding they are “fed up with the current conditions of libraries having a 50 per cent capacity while the bookmakers have 60 per cent”.

“Betting houses are open until midnight while libraries are only until 8pm” they point out, adding, “the (library) appointment system for many people is inaccessible, people who do not have ADSL, who do not have internet at home. However, we can enter any bookmaker, whenever we want, as we want even being minors”.

