Scientists Invent Anti-COVID Spray For Masks That Completely Eradicates the Virus

SCIENTISTS have invented an anti-covid spray that can be sprayed directly onto masks and is capable of completely eradicating it.

‘Spray and disinfect’ is the initiative of these Brazilian scientists who have created a spray to eradicate covid from surfaces and also textiles. It can be sprayed directly on the masks and is capable of completely eradicating it, combining metal ions with natural polymers.

A group of Brazilian scientists started work when the pandemic began and now they have managed to reach their goal. One of the researchers explained that now that they have verified that it works and that they are ready to market the product. In development, they were not only thinking about the hospitals but also about the challenges to society the crisis has presented.

The anti-covid spray is capable of killing up to 99.9% of the virus and leaves everything it touches untouched for around 48 hours.

Chinese Vaccine Arrives in Brazil

The first 120,000 doses of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech SVA.O that is being tested in Brazil, arrived at São Paulo’s international airport on Thursday morning, the state government said. The doses will be stored in an undisclosed warehouse as the state awaits approval for use in Brazil by the national health regulator known as Anvisa.

The cargo, which arrived in seven refrigerated containers, is part of a batch of 6 million doses that are being imported from China ready for use in January.

Sao Paulo authorities have not estimated the timing for distribution. At press conferences in recent days, the government said final Phase 3 trials to assess the efficacy and safety of the vaccine were still ongoing in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey.