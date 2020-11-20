QUEEN Elizabeth and Prince Philip Celebrate Their 73rd Anniversary during the lockdown.

The Queen, aged 94, and 99-year-old Prince Philip, today, Friday, November 20, celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary, the longest ever British royal marriage, but they are unable to share it with family members, due to the UK coronavirus lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



The 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth, married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, on November 20, 1947, in Westminster Abbey, and to mark their anniversary, Buckingham Palace has released a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Philip Philip, taken during lockdown in the Oak Room, in Windsor Castle, with both of them smiling as they look at a card that was made for them by their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the photo, the Queen is seen wearing a chrysanthemum brooch made of sapphires and diamonds, the exact same brooch that she wore in photographs taken during their honeymoon, at Broadlands, in the South of England.

The couple first met in 1934, when they attended the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece, Philip’s cousin when she married the Duke Of Kent, Elizabeth’s uncle.

___________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Celebrate Their 73rd Anniversary”.