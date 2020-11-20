Pop-up Antiques Fair will help Akira’s animals

THE Akira Animal Sanctuary is organising a Pop-up Antiques and Collectors Fair on Sunday December 6.

This will be held at 15, Avenida del Portet, between 10am and 4pm near Akira’s own Charity Shop, which raises funds for rescuing rehoming abandoned dogs and is located at Number 21.

“We’ve borrowed the shop two doors down from us,” Akira explained.

“We have loads of things that we have been storing, so decided to hold a one-off Antiques Fair.”

