Police search for couple who stole ham and TV in plain sight

POLICE have launched a search for a couple who stole two legs of ham and a large TV in plain sight of other customers in an Eroski supermarket in Guadalajara.

The woman entered the shop and put the two legs of ham in a trolley, then took them to a specific spot where her partner was waiting above. He threw down a rope to her, she attached the hams and then he pulled them up, before putting them under his arm and walking calmly out of the shop.

Shortly afterwards, the man came into the shop, took a large TV to the same spot which the woman then pulled up from above and took with her.

The video of the crime can be seen on YouTube.

Police are now viewing the images captured by the security cameras to try to identify the two people, as security guards in the shopping centre were unaware of what was going on.

