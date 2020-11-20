Pioneering urban artist Tamara Djurovic dies in Valencia

Pioneering urban artist Tamara Djurovic has died in Valencia, a city she settled in after years of painting around the world.

THE Argentine muralist’s work celebrates the ‘innate strength of women’ and the day to day struggles they face, along with those who have fought for political or gender rights.

Known as ‘Hyuro’, Tamara was one of the few female artists who managed to break through in the field of international muralism.

In the last decade, she has completed projects in Argentina, Brazil, America, Morocco, Tunisia and Mexico.

Although she travelled across Spain, much of her ‘ground-breaking’ work can be found on Valencia city’s walls and buildings.

After a year fighting an undisclosed "disease", Tamara died at her home "with her music, in peace and quiet, accompanied by her children and loved ones."