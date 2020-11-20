Pioneering urban artist Tamara Djurovic dies in Valencia

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Pioneering urban artist Tamara Djurovic dies in Valencia
CREDIT: Instagram

Pioneering urban artist Tamara Djurovic has died in Valencia, a city she settled in after years of painting around the world.

THE Argentine muralist’s work celebrates the ‘innate strength of women’ and the day to day struggles they face, along with those who have fought for political or gender rights.

-- Advertisement --

Known as ‘Hyuro’, Tamara was one of the few female artists who managed to break through in the field of international muralism.

In the last decade, she has completed projects in Argentina, Brazil, America, Morocco, Tunisia and Mexico.

Although she travelled across Spain, much of her ‘ground-breaking’ work can be found on Valencia city’s walls and buildings.


After a year fighting an undisclosed “disease”, Tamara died at her home “with her music, in peace and quiet, accompanied by her children and loved ones.”Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pioneering urban artist Tamara Djurovic dies in Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleAndalucían ring road finally completed
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here