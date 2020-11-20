MAN Stabs A Woman Then Runs Over Her To Make Sure She Was Dead, in Tamworth, Staffordshire.



A 27-year-old man was arrested, this morning, Friday, November 20, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, after repeatedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman, and then driving over her with his car, “to make sure she was dead”, before dumping her lifeless body on a neighbour’s doorstep at around 1 am. Emergency services attended the crime scene but were too late to save her.

The deceased young woman’s identity is unknown. The attacker was initially taken for medical treatment but has since been arrested and charged on suspicion of murder.

An eye-witness neighbour said, “It’s awful, a woman’s been killed who had her whole life ahead of her. No one knows who they are. I think they only moved in a month and a half ago. Those houses were only finished in the first lockdown”.

She added, “I know that a lady was meant to move into one today, but couldn’t because that woman’s body was lying on the doorstep next door. I think the whole estate has been rocked by it. After we were all woken up by the blue lights, I saw the man get into an ambulance with cuffs on. I couldn’t see anything wrong with him. A neighbour who knows about it told me the man stabbed her then drove over her several times to make sure she was dead. I saw his car being taken away this morning. Our thoughts are with the family and hope that they get justice. It’s a tragic loss of such a young life”.

Another eye-witness told reporters that he couldn’t see anything wrong with the man, but that other residents were saying that appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and was hallucinating, stating, “A neighbour who knows about it told me the man stabbed her, then drove over her several times to make sure she was dead”.

