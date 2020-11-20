Hispano-Italian Summit to be held in Palma de Mallorca next week

ON Wednesday November 25, the XIX Hispano-Italian Summit, will be held in Palma after a space of seven years.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and senior Italian ministers will meet with Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez accompanied by members of his Government to discuss a number of matters of mutual interest.

Although the two met recently (October) in Rome the decision to resurrect what used to be a regular bilateral meeting shows how closely the two wish to work together, especially as their countries will be the main recipients of the European Union Recovery Fund which is currently being held up by Hungary and Poland.

The venue of the Almudaina Palace in Palma was finally decided upon after much consideration because Mallorca is considered to be one of the communities least affected by Covid-19.

