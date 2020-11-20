Ford factory to close due to drop in demand

FORD factory in Valencia due to close for four weeks due to a drop in European demand

The Ford factory in Almussafes in the Valencian Community is set to close for a month, from December 17 to January 11, due to a drop in demand from the European market, particularly countries like the UK, France and Germany.

In a meeting between Ford bosses and ERTE, it was decided that these dates would have the least amount of impact on employees, as the plant was due to halt production for a few days over the Christmas period anyway.

At the beginning of November, Ford Almussafes had agreed to extend the ERTE to January 31, spreading 14 days of employment over the months of November, December and January. However, under the new agreement, all of the pre-arranged January stoppage dates will be moved to December, with the company no doubt hoping demand will pick up in the new year.

