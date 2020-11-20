CORONAVIRUS Protesters Plot To Close The M6 Motorway on December 3, the day that the UK comes out of lockdown.



A group of anti-lockdown campaigners is plotting to create the biggest disruption yet to the UK’s motorway network, on December 3, by blockading the M6 with slow-moving vehicles, and bring the whole network to a standstill, with the organisers using social media to exploit their proposed actions, including setting up a Facebook group, which is already gaining 2000 members a day, where members can read about the suggested tactics to use to create the maximum chaos on the day, with one post which reads, ‘We need to make the government stop these illegal lockdowns. We also need them to reform and do as we the people demand, we deserve a real honest government! We need to beat cashless, we are free sovereign beings. Book time off work for 3rd December!”.

John Cohen, the man who describes himself as the legal party behind the protest, said, “The plan is we’re going to take the whole of the M6, to kill the whole of the infrastructure of the country, which will cripple the country financially. We’re going to take the M6 down, the whole infrastructure, 334 articulated wagons up and down the M6 every day.

We’re going to freeze the M6, there are over 70,000 cars every day on the M6, and we will cripple it until our demands are met. As far as I’m concerned, the Government has committed tyranny, and if the people do not act, they themselves are committing tyranny”, adding that it is a “peaceful protest”, but, when asked if the police had been informed, his answer was, “Why would we even speak to the police?”.

Apparently, police forces who control the areas where the proposed action is due to take place, are fully aware of the social media activity, and a spokesman for Highways England commented on the matter, “We will work with the police and our other partners to limit the disruption caused by any protest. We will do all we can do to limit the effect on travel and keep drivers on the move. Drivers can stay updated through our live traffic and incident updates via our website and Twitter feed”.

