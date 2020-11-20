Berlin teacher arrested for suspected cannibalism of a man who disappeared two months ago.

A Berlin teacher who police suspect may have committed a cannibalism motivated murder after bones were discovered in a suburban park has been arrested.

Identified in German media as Stefan R., a high school maths and chemistry teacher, the suspect was detained when police linked him to the disappearance of Stefan Troglish in September. They have linked the men through ‘an online platform’ reportedly used by those with a sexual interest in cannibalism.

Fleshless bones were found in a park in the suburban Pankow district, and upon searching the suspect’s police home uncovered an empty fridge in his cellar. Investigators say they are ‘working at full speed to shed light on the sexual murder with suspicion of a cannibalistic background’.

Stefan Troglish, an electrical engineer, left his home on September 5th and never returned. He was reported missing by flatmates, and police discovered chat logs highlighting his interest in cannibalism. German media are comparing the case to that of Arwin Weisse, a German cannibal who was jailed in 2006 for killing and eating a consenting victim.

