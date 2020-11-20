Almuñécar and Motril to request easing of Covid restrictions

Almuñécar and Motril is to ask for restrictions to be eased in the South Sanitary Area from Monday, November 23.

“THE evolution of the pandemic in Almuñécar is positive,” assured town Mayor, Trinidad Herrera, who confirmed that “if the week ends with this same trend”, the local authority will ask the Board to ease restrictions in the South Sanitary Area.

This will mean, for example, businesses can be opened until 6pm as in other points of Andalucia, she said.

Herrera has also spoken with her counterpart from Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, to make the request jointly.

The mayor of Almuñécar makes it clear that everything will depend on health data.

However, she pointed out that “if the evolution is better in the South Area than in other parts of the province, we understand that different measures could also be adopted”.

“It should be remembered that in the de-escalation from the coast, faster progress was requested at times than in the capital and the metropolitan area because the incidence of the pandemic was lower than in other points”, said Herrera.

Both mayors called for prudence, asking for continued “respect for all regulations” stressing the onus “is to protect the health of citizens”.

