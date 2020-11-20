Almuñécar and Motril to request easing of Covid restrictions

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Almuñécar and Motril to request easing of Covid restrictions
ALMUÑECAR MAYOR: Trinidad Herrera. CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almuñecar

Almuñécar and Motril is to ask for restrictions to be eased in the South Sanitary Area from Monday, November 23.

“THE evolution of the pandemic in Almuñécar is positive,” assured town Mayor, Trinidad Herrera, who confirmed that “if the week ends with this same trend”, the local authority will ask the Board to ease restrictions in the South Sanitary Area.

-- Advertisement --

This will mean, for example, businesses can be opened until 6pm as in other points of Andalucia, she said.

Herrera has also spoken with her counterpart from Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, to make the request jointly.

The mayor of Almuñécar makes it clear that everything will depend on health data.
However, she pointed out that “if the evolution is better in the South Area than in other parts of the province, we understand that different measures could also be adopted”.


“It should be remembered that in the de-escalation from the coast, faster progress was requested at times than in the capital and the metropolitan area because the incidence of the pandemic was lower than in other points”, said Herrera.

Both mayors called for prudence, asking for continued “respect for all regulations” stressing the onus “is to protect the health of citizens”.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñécar and Motril to request easing of Covid restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSeville Conman Who Posed As a Priest Jailed
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here