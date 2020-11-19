Woman hit by train in Union Square subway

WOMAN hit by train after being pushed off the platform in Union Square Subway



A woman has been hit by a train after being pushed onto the Manhattan subway tracks on Thursday, November 19 at 8:30am. She was standing on the northbound platform at 14th Street-Union Square when a man ran up behind her and pushed her in front of the oncoming train.

Platform conductor Bernie Wilkerson told The Post he saw the “dishevelled-looking” man “run full speed and pushed her onto the tracks.”

“She fell, fortunately for her, between the row bed and the rails,” Transit Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said. “Very minor injuries but for the grace of God.”

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where her injuries are not life-threatening. The suspect was arrested at the scene but NYC cops are still unclear about the motive for the attack.

