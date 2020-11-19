We are a different kind of beautiful

“The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of those depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity, and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.” Elizabeth Kubler Ross

This quote describes you and me and others with bipolar disorder.

I love this quote. I think it is so true. I crave positive quotes when I don’t feel myself!

The struggles we go through with bipolar disorder gives us a unique position to let others see our beauty.

For years I didn’t think I had a purpose. I was just existing. But then I found something meaningful and that is sharing my journey.

People have messaged saying that my story was their story.

Every time I shared my story, my bipolar illness had less control over me.

Like everyone I have known defeat, suffering, and struggle.

When someone finds out they are talking to a person who has walked the walk of mental illness they tend to open up. Often for the first time. I tell my story so others can begin to tell theirs.

I remember listening to people talk about their story and I got a feeling of calmness in my chest. I realized I was not alone. I was not weird. That my feelings were real. That the thoughts in my head were not normal , but were in fact “our kind of normal”.

Those of us who have experienced the madness, the pain and suffering have a deep understanding of the experiences and feelings of others. We are beautiful people.

You have lived with your dark days – the overwhelming anxiety, the racing thoughts, the deep darkness that only those who have suffered the depression of bipolar disorder can understand.

You have come so, so close to giving up. But you were given a second chance.

A chance to make a difference not only with your life but a chance to make a difference to other people like you.

You have come out of the other side changed, stronger, more understanding..

Those of us with bipolar disorder are beautiful people.

Beautiful people don’t just happen. We are made.

Don’t forget you can share your story with me on the email below or follow me on Facebook @Mswillowbipolar.

Love Ms Bipolar

X