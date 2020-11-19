Operation Vanaisa ends in an arrest following cocaine drug bust in La Rioja

OPERATION Vanaisa proved a success as it ends in the arrest of a 53-year-old man following a cocaine and speed drug bust in La Rioja.

Guardia Civil officers in La Rioja, within the framework of drug trafficking Operation Vanaisa, busted a notorious cocaine and speed distribution point located in a house on Velázquez street in the Riojan town of Calahorra.

The arrest was made on Thursday, November 19, following a complex five-month investigation, mainly due to the start of major paving works on Velázquez Street which affected monitoring and surveillance of the drug dealer.

The man became known to the police because of a constant and daily flow of local drug addicts entering the building on Calle Velázquez any time of day and night which residents reported to officers as they felt “insecurity”, “alarm and discomfort”.

98 doses of cocaine and 75 doses of speed were recovered from the building as well as precision scales and packaging used for the drugs.

