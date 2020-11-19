Price Comparision site comparethemarket.com has not been comparing all the sites you might have wished for.

The competitive markets authority (CMA) has decided to fine CompareTheMarket firm for actually not comparing all the market and informing potential customers of the deals available.

The fine is just under a whopping 18 million pounds and represents a strong stance for the C.M.A. against not so Fairplay when searching for the best deal.

The C.M.A. Found that compare the market stopped insurers on its site from offering cheaper insurance to other comparison sites, therefore keeping the cost of that insurance high for customers using their site.

Comparethemarket said they disagreed fundamentally with the decision of the C.M.A.

The case follows a statement some 2 years previously where the C.M.A. said they thought ComparetheMarket could be in breach of the rules or breaking the law concerning their operations.

