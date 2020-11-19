Nero Premium Vodka sponsors Positively Blue charity lunch

THERE are two very good pieces of news for the Positively Blue Prostate Cancer charity as it firstly reveals that An Undefeatable Spirit – Nero Vodka will sponsor its Positively Blue Survival and Friendship lunch at Gino and Stella’s Ristorante and Pizzeria in Calahonda on December 5.

To make things even better, guests will be able to enjoy a specially prepared blue vodka cocktail so that they can start the lunch with a taste of this exceptional tasting vodka from Nero so call the restaurant on 663 922 344 or Jan Jones on 616 507 629 to make your reservation

Fund raising is so much more difficult from charities with so many restrictions on social distancing and the number of people who can get together, so Positively Blue is also celebrating the fact that last year’s Captains at Miraflores Golf Club Alan Watts and Noreen Bramley were instrumental in raising a stunning €10,000 for the charity.

