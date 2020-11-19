Guardia Civil arrest prolific car thief in Segorbe

GUARDIA Civil officers arrest a prolific car thief from Segorbe, a municipality in the mountainous coastal province of Castelló, in the autonomous community of Valencia.

The man is said to have carried out a total of fifteen crimes of theft and damage to vehicles in the town of Segorbe and was arrested after police officers surprised the man as he tried forcing his way into a van, where they also found pieces stolen from other vehicles among his belongings.

A Guardia Civil investigation was launched on September 1 in the town of Segorbe after several vehicle thefts had been committed all using the same modus operandi.

In total fifteen vehicles, all company vans, were broken into, causing damage to them all and stealing things from eight of them.

Following his arrest, a drill briefcase, electric extension cords, harness, soldering iron, spanners, flashlight, riveting tools, computer, were all recovered from the prolific thief.

The recovered objects coincided with those stolen in the other criminal acts, and after reviewing them they have been delivered to their rightful owners.

