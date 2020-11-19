Court denies compensation for perforated colon

THE Murcia Supreme Court of Justice has denied compensation to a woman whose colon was perforated during a check-up.

The woman was demanding €639,200 compensation from the Murcia Health Service, after suffering a perforated colon during a colonoscopy carried out at the Reina Sofia Hospital in Murcia in January 2015, but the court denied her request.

The court has ruled that the perforation is one of the risks inherent to undergoing a colonoscopy and that the risks were explained in the informed consent that she signed.

The treatment was carried out after she was diagnosed with internal haemorrhoids. Two days later, she was suffering from abdominal pain and when she returned to hospital, she was treated urgently for the perforation.

She remained in the Intensive Care Unit for 25 days and now needs to carry a colostomy urine bag for life. She also suffers from monoplegia in both legs.

The patient sued for misdiagnosis and malpractice, but she will now have to pay the legal costs of €1,000 to the Murcia Health Service, as well as to their insurance company which was co-sued in the procedure.

