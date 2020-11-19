CONOR McGregor Is To Come Out Of Retirement for one more fight in the UFC Octagon.

Conor McGregor, the 32-year-old former UFC two-division champion, who had announced his retirement from the sport in June 2020, has decided to reverse that decision, just as he had done twice before, when he “retired” in 2016 and 2019, to come back for one more fight, his last fight having been back in January 2020, when he beat Donald Cerrone.

Irishman McGregor will fight American, Dustin Poirier, a rematch of a contest they had in 2014 when Conor won inside the first round.

A statement on Conor McGregor’s website said a contract has been signed for the fight to take place on January 23, most likely in Abu Dhabi, saying, “I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again”.

The Irishman is notorious for his antics both in and out of the ring, and is a huge box office attraction in a sport that has gained such massive popularity worldwide in the last 10 years, and UFC bosses know McGregor’s comeback is a sure-fire winner.

