Breaking News – Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Jr dies aged 28

BOBBY Brown’s son, Bobby Brown Jr, has reportedly died aged 28 – five years after the singer lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina.

Bobby Jr was the half-brother of Bobby’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi, who passed away aged 22, in 2015.

Bobby Jr was reportedly found dead at his home, as reported by TMZ.

A source has told the site that the cause of death is yet to be established but foul play is not suspected to be involved.

Bobby Brown has suffered family tragedy before, after Bobby Jr’s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina was found lifeless in a bathtub at her Georgia home, aged just 22.

She was on life support in the hospital for several months before passing away in July 2015.

The coroner determined that her cause of death for drowning and she was found to have toxic levels of alcohol and cocaine in her system.

Bobbi Kristina’s death had eerie similarities to her mother Whitney Houston, who had died three years earlier.

The singer died from an accidental overdose while taking a bath at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

