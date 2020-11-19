BIRTHDAY celebrations are being planned for a four-year-old boy, that lost both his parents to COVID-19 in the space of 4 months.

Raiden Gonzalez from San Antonio, Texas, lost both his parents to COVID-19 in only 4 months. The 4-year-old will be turning 5 shortly and the family have asked their Texas community to make this a birthday to remember for Raiden.

-- Advertisement --



Raiden is now living with his Grandmother, Rozie Salinas and has support from his great-aunt Margie Bryant. Raiden’s family are determined to make his 5th birthday special and are counting on the kindness of Texas to help make it memorable.

CNN reports that “A ‘wave and roar’ dinosaur-themed drive-by parade is set for November 28, organized by Bryant, who lives in Houston. A local fire department, a Batman entertainer, monster truck clubs, motorcycle clubs and classic car clubs are all due to participate”

With the Coronavirus pandemic touching practically ever part of the world, the people that are left behind in the wake of the virus can be forgotten. Bryant told CNN “I can’t say it enough … I know what it (coronavirus) has done to us, and I know the hurt that we feel, the void that it has left in our hearts, this little boy who doesn’t have his mom and dad now

“You hear about the deaths, but you don’t ever really hear about the people left behind, and in this instance, it’s a 4-year-old.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Birthday Celebrations for Boy who Lost Both Parents to COVID-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.