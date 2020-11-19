If you are an EastEnders fan, you will, of course, be familiar with the character in Beale who is played brilliantly by adam woodyatt.



Well, this Christmas all does not go quite to plan for Ian, due to the intervention of a strangler, Yes Ian Beale strangled and battered, just like his fish used to be, by a mystery attacker.

-- Advertisement --



Adam woodyatt its believed may be having a short break from the popular EastEnders cast list which means his absence must be written in.

What better way than a dramatic murder attempt by a secret strangler in the dark at Christmas.

The scene is set for Ian Beale to be involved in a mystery murder attempt in the square but whodunnit and just as important why ..who has anything against Ian?

Watch the drama unfold this Christmas as Adam Woodyatt takes around a 10-week break from filming and his character is left for dead with everyone asking Who?

Perfect viewing for Christmas day as you sit sofa bound after that big dinner.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Beales battered for Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.