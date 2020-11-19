A Man’s Wallet Is Returned Complete With The Money 26 Years After He Lost It, on a beach in Australia

Australian, Paul Davis lost his wallet on the beach, 26 years ago, in Lennox Head, Northern New South Wales, whilst celebrating there on the beach with his friends on New Year’s Eve, 1994, never expecting to ever see it again, but, miraculously, his wallet washed up on the shore, and was found by a local, in the same spot that he lost it all those years ago.

The person who found the wallet, which was, of course, weathered after 26 years in the water, discovered inside it, Mr. Davis’ medical card, student cards, and his credit card inside, and there was even a $5 bill, all in quite good condition, enough to be able to see the owner’s identity, and curious to find out who it might belong to, posted photos of the contents in a local Facebook group, where, by another stroke of good luck, it was spotted by Mr. Davis’ wife’s cousin, who called him to tell him about what she had seen, and so Paul and his lost wallet of 26 years were reunited.

He plans to put the wallet, framed, and on display, on the wall in his bar, in the hope that it will bring him even more good luck in the future.

