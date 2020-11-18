VOX president Enrique de Vivero has resigned after less than a month in the job



Enrique de Vivero has resigned as president of Vox in Malaga on Wednesday, November 18 after less than a month in the post, citing “irreconcilable” differences. The first minister Aurelio Toledano tendered his resignation at the same time.

-- Advertisement --



In his letter of resignation, the former colonel of the Legion explains that the reasons for his decision are “irreconcilable differences with some components of the elected CEP” when it comes to setting up the team of vice secretaries and coordinators.

“After successive meetings I have not been able to establish a minimum basis in agreement with the members of the CEP that make it possible to organize the structure of Vox in this province,” the letter says, to which it adds the “continuous attacks on me in different means, the lack of resolution of the confirmation of the new CEP”.

“Understanding that I do not have the support of the Vox CEN at the national level, that is why I present my resignation as president-elect,” he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vox president Enrique de Vivero has resigned”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.