Schoolboy dies after banging his head in playground

A ten-year-old schoolboy has tragically passed away five days after he fell and hit his head in a playground. Yasir Hussain began to feel ill when he was taken home after the fall on Thursday, November 12.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: ‘A ten-year-old boy who suffered serious head injuries after falling at school on November 12, sadly passed away yesterday, November 17.

‘We are continuing to work with the school to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic death.’

Police are now investigating the incident which occurred at Leigh Primary School in Washwood Heath in Birmingham.

Headteacher at the school Stephanie Prince said in a statement: ‘We are all so desperately sad that one of our much-loved pupils has died following a tragic accident.

‘We are providing all support possible to our pupils to help them cope with their loss.’

