Mum gives birth in car park

MUM gives birth to baby boy in a hospital car park



26-year-old mum Chelsea Waite was just minutes away from the new Grange University Hospital when her water broke in the main car park on Tuesday, November 17 and she went into labour.

The new mum said: “We were just about to park in the main car park and walk in together when suddenly my waters broke and I could feel the baby’s head.”

Lucking, a consultant radiologist, Dr Chris Chick was passing by and, after calling for assistance, helped deliver the baby boy.

“I can’t believe how quickly Flynn came,” said Chelsea, who is also mum to 15-month-old Freddie.

“From my waters breaking to him being born, the whole process was around five minutes.

“We were in shock because I was in labour for more than 16 hours with my first child.

“I was on all fours outside the car and Dr Chick managed to catch Flynn as he came out.

Chelsea and baby Flynn, who weighed 7lb 12oz, were moved inside to a ward where the mum video called her shocked family to tell them about the delivery.

