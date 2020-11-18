Meteorite makes man an instant millionaire

METEORITE makes a man an instant millionaire as it crashes through his roof



Indonesian man Josua Hutagalung, 33, became an instant millionaire after a £1.4million meteorite crashed through the roof of his house in Kolang, North Sumatra in August. The space rock, which smashed into his living room, weighed 2.1kg and is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old.

Mr Hutagalung told news website Kompas: ‘When I lifted it, the stone was still warm. The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken.

‘I strongly suspected that this rock is indeed an object from the sky that many people call a meteorite. Because it is impossible someone deliberately threw it or dropped it from above.’

Thomas Djamaluddin, the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, said it was very rare for meteorites to fall in built-up areas. ‘The amount of waste rock from the formation of the solar system is very large in space. Most of the meteorites fall in locations far from settlements, such as oceans, forests, or deserts,’ he added.

