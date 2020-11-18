Mayor of Seville Will Not Have to Testify in Million Euro Embezzlement Case

The Mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, will not have to testify against the former Lipasam accountant charged with embezzling over 1 million euro following a decision by the city’s parliament.

The VOX party had appealed a magistrate’s decision to not make Espadas testify as a witness in the case against Manuel M.G, a former accountant who allegedly stole vast sums of money from a public cleaning company. However, the Audiencia de Sevilla have upheld the Magistrate’s ruling that the mayor does not have enough ‘knowledge of what happened’, sufficient to ‘report detailed and timely information on the operation of the company at the time the events occurred’.

Manuel M.G is currently facing serious embezzlement charges, with his former manager at the Lipasam firm testifying that the accountant exploited a ‘crack’ in their computer system to steal over a million euro from a public cleaning company. The court has heard that the defendant used his alleged criminal proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle, owning large homes in Seville and Rota as well as several cars, a boat, and a horse-drawn carriage.

