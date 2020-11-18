Mallorca is looking forward to the return of British holidaymakers

TV advertising for holidays in the UK traditionally kicks off just after Christmas as families are together and generally looking to the New Year with an eye out for bargains if they haven’t already spent up.

Regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, the hospitality industry around the world has to either move forward in the hope and expectation that the Covid-19 vaccines will work and bring the pandemic under control or give up.

The Balearics rely on tourism to keep the economy buoyant and so far, this year, it has been something of a disaster but Mallorca’s tourism federation is looking forward and has slightly increased its budget for promotion of the Island in 2021.

Whilst Germany provides the largest number of visitors (3 million plus on average) the UK is the second most important market with around 2 million visitors each year and this is a larger number than those who travel from mainland Spain.

Brexit and Covid-19 are going to test the market but already nearly €2 million has been allocated for major refurbishment at the Palma de Mallorca airport in order to streamline the processing of arrivals from the UK and this should be completed by the end of the year.

British based holiday firms are committing themselves now to secure flights and hotel rooms in expectation of a return to overseas holidays and some are going to start their advertising to coincide with the so-called Black Friday which is the day after Thanksgiving which is celebrated on November 26 this year.

When consumers think of Black Friday, they think of special offers and prices cut and this is what they can expect from selected holiday companies with packages likely to be available from March to October which all being well will take in Easter and the best of the Summer and early Autumn.

Another area, but one which is perhaps a little more uncertain, will be the reintroduction of cruises as there are hugely expensive vessels dotted all over the world just waiting to be able to start taking passengers again.

Such a return to visiting liners would be positive for the Mallorca economy and now after what has happened to the economy, it’s unlikely that there will be too many anti-tourist demonstrations.

