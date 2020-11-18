Guardamar del Segura castle excavation uncovers 14th-century corpse

AN excavation at Guardamar del Segura castle uncovers remains of a 14th-century corpse which could potentially be a relevant character from the War of the Two Pedros.

According to the council, the work on the archaeological excavation began in 2019, specifically, on the west wall of the Guardamar del Segura Castle, which is where the individual, who they believe had been thrown into a grave, was exhumed.

Studies are still being carried out, however, the body has shown that it had died violently, with multiple marks of stab wounds being documented.

The Carbon-14 dating carried out allowed excavators to place the person’s death in the second half of the fourteenth century, coinciding with the War of the Two Stones, a contest in which the municipality of Guardamar del Segura had “a prominent role.”

The City Council has indicated that “interesting investigation paths are being opened to determine the origin of this executed person, which could correspond to a relevant person related to this conflict.”

