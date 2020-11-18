D-DAY and Dunkirk Veteran Jim Pass, 102, Dies with Covid after ‘amazing life’.

One of Yorkshire’s last Dunkirk and D-Day veterans who went on to become a Camping and Caravanning Club stalwart has died with Covid at the age of 102. Jim Pass, who was born in Castleford in August 1918 spent most of his life in Horsforth on the outskirts of Leeds before moving to Sheffield in the final decades of his life. He died on November 4 shortly after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

His step-daughter Kerensa Welsby said Jim had moved into a care home in July following a fall at home. She said it had been a difficult for few months for the family, as Jim, who had Alzheimer’s disease, was unable to have visitors including his wife Rita inside the care home due to the pandemic.

“The last time my mum gave him a hug was when he went into the care home in July. He couldn’t quite understand why she wouldn’t go into the home,” she said. “It has been quite a traumatic period. But there are blessings. He was 102 and actually died quite peacefully. He didn’t suffer which he could have done with Covid and he lived an amazing life.”

Piers Morgan Tweeted: How incredibly sad. RIP Jim Pass – and thank you for everything you did for this country.

