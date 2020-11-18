Breaking News – Prince William breaks silence on BBC inquiry

PRINCE William has spoken out over the BBC inquiry into the Panorama’s Princess Diana documentary.

The Duke of Cambridge told Sky, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The BBC has hired former supreme court judge Lord Dyson to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances in which the UK broadcaster secured an exclusive and explosive interview with the late Princess Diana in 1995.

Martin Bashir, made his name on the back of the Panorama interview, during which Diana uttered those now-famous words that there were “three of us in this marriage” in relation to her broken relationship with Prince Charles.

But his actions in obtaining access to the Princess, and the BBC’s subsequent handling of the matter, have been questioned for decades. Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, reopened the debate earlier this month when he presented the BBC with a “dossier” of evidence that casts new light on the tactics deployed by Bashir after he was cleared of wrongdoing by the broadcaster in 1996.

