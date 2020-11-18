IN a three-day period between November 12 and 15, Kent Police have now revealed that 14 people have been fined after repeatedly trying to leave the UK in breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations.

Kent Police officers at the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel engaged with more than fifty people advising them to go home and reminding them of the current restrictions.

Some of the people they spoke to were also travelling in groups of more than two and mixing with other households.

All those stopped were attempting to leave the country without reasonable excuse, during a time in which being outdoors and leaving the UK is not permitted unless for specific reasons. This is part of a set of four-week restrictions in place to keep people safe from the Coronavirus.

Officers at the port engaged with the individuals including eight people in one car from two separate families who were attempting to travel from London to Bulgaria.

They also spoke to the occupants of three other cars, each containing two people, from Leicester, Birmingham and Thetford. Officers reminded them all of their responsibilities and encouraged them to adhere to the guidelines.

Despite the advice, all four cars attempted to leave the country via the Channel Tunnel instead. They were stopped again by officers and each given a fixed penalty notice of £200 (€220).

The driver of the car containing eight people was also given a fixed penalty notice for having no insurance.

In addition, officers at the Channel Tunnel stopped and spoke to a man from London who was trying to travel to France but after being given advice he left and attempted to cross at the port shortly afterwards where he was also stopped and fined.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “14 people fined for trying to break out of Britain”.