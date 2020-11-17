The 2 people that were swept out to sea from the harbour wall in Mullion Cove in Cornwall have been named as Matthew Smith, 47, and Bonnie Smith, 26.

-- Advertisement --



The father and daughter were from Abbeydale, Gloucestershire and were swept from the harbour wall on the evening of November 2. According to the Falmouth Packet “The two sons managed to escape and only became aware that their father and sister had been taken in when they spotted their dog on the beach, clearly wet from the sea”

A rescue was attempted by the Coastguard from both Porthleven and Mullion including a helicopter, and RNLI lifeboats also helped. Matthew and Bonnie were pulled from the sea and taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

The family were thought to be holidaying in the Mullion area and had only arrived that morning. The tragic deaths were in horrendous weather conditions and are not thought to be suspicious.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Swept Out to Sea from Harbour Wall Pair Named”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.